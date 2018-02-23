Russian Olympian Nadezhda Sergeev Tested Positive for Banned Substance and All She Got Was This Lousy Shirt

Bobsled pilot (cool term) Nadezhda Sergeev tested positive for trimetazdine, a banned substance found in heart medication. She is the second Russian athlete to fail a drug test at the Pyeongchang Olympics, and the fourth overall.

Sergeev denied taking the drug and her delegation is mounting a stern defense. Her team finished 12th in the competition so either way she’ll be walking away without a medal.

She will, however, retain this t-shirt. And a sentimental medal for — is it irony? Schadenfreude? Or just simply fashion regret?