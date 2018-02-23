A Humble, Nostalgia-Driven Proposal to Fix 6PM SportsCenter

Keith Olbermann will co-host Pardon the Interruption with Tony Kornheiser next Thursday and Friday, the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports. Olbermann, who has two stints at ESPN under his belt, continues to pop up every now and again — be it on SportsCenter or Outside the Lines.

At this point there’s no plan in place for a full-time return. That wouldn’t be the worst idea in the world, though, especially as the network grapples with the difficult 6 p.m. problem.

A free idea that may be laughed out of the big offices in Bristol?

Turn that hour into SportsCenter retro. Turn back the clock by rotating in a stable of talent from the halcyon days. Mix and match Olbermann with current ESPNers Linda Cohn, Mike Greenberg, and Trey Wingo. Rent Rich Eisen and Dan Patrick for a few celebrity appearances per year. See if Craig Kilborn will answer the phone. Work Bill Pidto and Mike Tirico into the mix. The list of people who could potentially dabble goes on and on: Chris Berman, Jack Edwards, Charley Steiner, Robin Roberts, Kenny Mayne, John Anderson, Bob Ley, Steve Levy, Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Karl Ravech, Greg Gumbel, Brian Kenny, Pam Ward, Tim Brando, Suzy Kolber, Hannah Storm, John Buccigross, Neil Everett, Stan Verrett, Gary Miller.

Get the biggest brain on campus to work on figuring out the schedule and lining up workable dates. Do news and highlights, preview that night’s game — but also make it a celebration of days past. Show archival footage. Have fun. Embrace the memories both old and new.

There are enough blasts from the pasts to make an earnest nostalgia play. Obviously, there are some barriers to clear to make it a reality but considering the tough obstacle of gaining traction, isn’t it worth trying?