VIDEO: Drexel Sets Division I Record With Insane 34-Point Comeback

Drexel saw Michigan State’s 27-point comeback victory over Northwestern last weekend and raised it. The Dragons dealt themselves an even higher degree of difficulty last night by spotting visiting Delaware a 53-19 edge.

Drexel cut the lead down to 27 by halftime and opened the second half on an 18-4 run. Later came a 17-4 run. Eventually, the Dragons knotted things up at 79-79. The score was deadlocked at 83 in the final seconds when Tramaine Isabell was fouled shooting a three-pointer. He knocked down two of three attempts to seal the historic victory.

Isabell finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. He was responsible for 46 of Drexel’s final 66 points.

The previous Division I record for a comeback was 32 points, set by Duke against Tulane in 1950. Good things come in threes, though, so we could see this new standard fall within days.