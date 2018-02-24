Canadian Olympian Dave Duncan, Wife, and Manager Arrested For Stealing Hummer

Canadian ski cross athlete Dave Duncan, his wife Maja, and sports director Willy Raine were arrested Saturday in Pyeongchang after police say they hopped into an idling car and drove it back to the athletes village. The driver of the vehicle, a Hummer, had a blood-alcohol level of .162, far above the legal limit of .05, according to local authorities.

The CBC is reporting that Duncan was not behind the wheel. Another member of the trio was reportedly passed out when arrested. All three have been released but are restricted from leaving South Korea, where drunk driving can result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

Duncan reportedly told authorities that he was cold when explaining how the group ended up in the car belonging to a 57-year-old South Korean tourist.

He finished 8th in his event earlier this week.