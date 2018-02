Donovan Mitchell: Rookie of the Year favorite, Dunk Contest winner … “S(wingman)?

A Utah Jazz fan took to Twitter to reach out to the team’s emerging star to see if he could help make his date proposal just a little bit better:

Dunk Champ, match maker ❤️ https://t.co/BIZi7imFld — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 24, 2018

@utahjazz utahjazz you drafted 1. An amazing basketball player. 2. A dunk contest champion. 3. The best S(WINGMAN) ever. @spidadmitchell is A good human being. Can’t wait for tonight. #shootersshoot #takenote pic.twitter.com/blpz9gZaUG — JRB (@JRB48417549) February 24, 2018

Based on JRB’s other tweet, it looks like he and the girl from his chemistry class got some free seats:

@utahjazz anyway I can thank the man himself in person at the game??? — JRB (@JRB48417549) February 25, 2018

Way to go, Donovan, I am a fan as well…