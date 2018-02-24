Kyrie Irving's Flat Earth Comments Have Flattened Geno Smith's World

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith’s world turned upside down on Saturday morning. At the very least, his world lost its spherical shape.
Smith took Kyrie Irving’s advice and began doing research to determine whether the earth is or is not flat. Irving, who doesn’t seem to actually believe the Flat Earth theory, once encouraged people to seek their own truth.
Well, Smith seems to still be searching for that new truth. And he may have gotten lost along the way.
Good idea, Geno. Ask Twitter, a hate-filled social media network, what they think about the flat earth theory. What could go wrong?
So, predictably, there were many Twitter users to present a counter-argument for the flat earth theory. Their main argument was science. But Smith would not leave room for debate. He just kicked back his feet and watched the mentions roll in.
And just like Irving, Smith never fully committed to the flat earth theory. He simply wanted to encourage discussion and research.
Smith is a millionaire. His offseason can’t possibly be this boring.
This, ladies and gentlemen, is the quarterback for whom the Giants benched Eli Manning.
