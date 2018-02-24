Kyrie Irving's Flat Earth Comments Have Flattened Geno Smith's World

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith’s world turned upside down on Saturday morning. At the very least, his world lost its spherical shape.

Smith took Kyrie Irving’s advice and began doing research to determine whether the earth is or is not flat. Irving, who doesn’t seem to actually believe the Flat Earth theory, once encouraged people to seek their own truth.

Well, Smith seems to still be searching for that new truth. And he may have gotten lost along the way.

I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing… and I think I may be with Kyrie on this… b4 you judge do some HW but what do you guys think? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

Good idea, Geno. Ask Twitter, a hate-filled social media network, what they think about the flat earth theory. What could go wrong?

So, predictably, there were many Twitter users to present a counter-argument for the flat earth theory. Their main argument was science. But Smith would not leave room for debate. He just kicked back his feet and watched the mentions roll in.

I’m not debating on this topic I just want to see the responses.. I think it’s a good conversation. — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

And just like Irving, Smith never fully committed to the flat earth theory. He simply wanted to encourage discussion and research.

I find it funny how you all assume I believe Earth is flat lol I just think you guys should have an open mind because as we know a lot of the “truths” that we thought were true actually aren’t 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

Smith is a millionaire. His offseason can’t possibly be this boring.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the quarterback for whom the Giants benched Eli Manning.