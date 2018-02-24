NBA USA Today Sports

Saturdays Are for Finding Out Kevin Love is Not a Stoolie

What are Saturdays for? Apparently championship-winning men firing back at the boys.

Kevin Love took exception to a barstool sports tweet poking fun at his chemistry with the team and decided to post his comeback in video form. It included a lockbox.

Did this land? That loud, clanking key makes a pretty convincing argument.

Then again …

Consuming sports media in 2018 means choosing between Kevin Love and Barstool. Those are the facts. I’m personally way too afraid of the website’s fanbase to publicly pick a side. Would that I had the courage.

