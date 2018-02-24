Saturdays Are for Finding Out Kevin Love is Not a Stoolie

What are Saturdays for? Apparently championship-winning men firing back at the boys.

Kevin Love took exception to a barstool sports tweet poking fun at his chemistry with the team and decided to post his comeback in video form. It included a lockbox.

Still trying my best to fit in??? Check out this Primo 📦. Once again…jokes on you @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/uZiMQaDDfu — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 24, 2018

Did this land? That loud, clanking key makes a pretty convincing argument.

Then again …

This was so bizarre that I almost forgot Golden State kicked the Cavs ass last year. I was like shit he got us. Then was like hang on a minute. We talking 2016? https://t.co/8tQtK4y5Cf — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 24, 2018

Consuming sports media in 2018 means choosing between Kevin Love and Barstool. Those are the facts. I’m personally way too afraid of the website’s fanbase to publicly pick a side. Would that I had the courage.