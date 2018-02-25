Tiger Woods is Not Done Yet, Finishes 12th at the Honda Classic

Tiger Woods is not done yet.

Woods fought hard enough through the windy conditions on Thursday and Friday at The Honda Classic to easily make the cut. He proceeded to fight back from one-over to one-under on Saturday and on Sunday finished the front nine at PGA National at two-under.

Woods had climbed to three-under, but made a mistake on the ninth hole that cost him a stroke. He followed that up with a great birdie on the 14th to get back to three-under, just four strokes off the lead at the time. Unfortunately, his tee shot on the 15th found the water and walked away with a costly double-bogey to drop back to one-under, tied for 12th. He then dropped another shot on the 16th to fall to even.

Woods struggled around the Bear Trap, going eight-over on those three holes and eight-under on the rest, and while he limped home to an even par finish, his overall performance was remarkably impressive. He led the field in driving distance and proximity to the hole, both of which are quite staggering considering this is his third event this season … and that whole back issue.

It’s hard to imagine considering the status of his game over the last three years, but this comeback looks for real.