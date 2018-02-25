USD Basketball Coach Lamont Smith Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Lamont Smith, the head basketball coach at the University of San Diego, was arrested Sunday on three domestic violence charges.

The Torreros beat San Francisco 64-61 in their regular season finale on Saturday, and as they prepared to leave from Oakland International Airport on Sunday, Smith was arrested.

Here’s more info from 10News in San Diego:

Officers were dispatched to the team hotel near Union Square late last night on reports of a domestic violence disturbance. The victim told police she was intimately involved with Smith. She was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. USD released a statement to 10News, stating. “We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith. We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter.”

Smith is facing charges of domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment. It’s also worth noting that the third-year head coach is married with two children, and his relationship to the victim has not been disclosed.

Smith’s team is 18-12 this season.