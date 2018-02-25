VIDEO: Ronda Rousey Slammed Triple H Through a Table

Ronda Rousey slams Triple H through a table pic.twitter.com/LcPo5sB9I5 — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 26, 2018

Ronda Rousey signed her WWE contract at Elimination Chamber in Las Vegas this evening. As anyone who’s ever watched a WWE contract signing could have predicted, things got physical. After Kurt Angle goaded Rousey by saying that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were scheming for three years to get back at her after getting embarrassed at WrestleMania in 2014, Rousey got hip to the plan and slammed Triple H through the table set up in the ring.

Rousey, uh, did not deliver a sterling performance on the microphone, but when it came to the physicality aspect she was phenomenal. It should be interesting to see where the story goes from here.

