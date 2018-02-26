USA Today Sports

AUDIO: Ian Rapoport Hangs Up on Chad Dukes; Dukes Calls Him a "Loser"

AUDIO: Ian Rapoport Hangs Up on Chad Dukes; Dukes Calls Him a "Loser"

Media

AUDIO: Ian Rapoport Hangs Up on Chad Dukes; Dukes Calls Him a "Loser"

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined Chad Dukes today 106.7 The Fan’s Chad Dukes vs. The World and both sides did not leave satisfied.

Audio via CBS DC:

Rapoport told Dukes he had to go because he needs to take a phone call, and Dukes did not approve. Dukes went on to bash him for numerous things on-air including his work ethic and his facts.

Dukes wasn’t done just yet, and he blasted the Insider:

Rapoport did apologize saying the call was from a source. But Dukes appeared to not accept the apology:

And back and forth they went:

It is important to note when Dukes is saying Rapoport claimed “fake news,” it was actually an impostor Ian Rapoport that he was communicating with:

Rapoport is out of apologies:

Whether Dukes gets the apology he wants or not, this was a lively squabble.

 

, , Media

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home