AUDIO: Ian Rapoport Hangs Up on Chad Dukes; Dukes Calls Him a "Loser"

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined Chad Dukes today 106.7 The Fan’s Chad Dukes vs. The World and both sides did not leave satisfied.

Rapoport told Dukes he had to go because he needs to take a phone call, and Dukes did not approve. Dukes went on to bash him for numerous things on-air including his work ethic and his facts.

Dukes wasn’t done just yet, and he blasted the Insider:

I've been in radio for 14 years and that has never happened once. You're an unprofessional embarrassment @RapSheet. Have a great life. — chad dukes🇺🇸 (@chaddukes) February 26, 2018

Rapoport did apologize saying the call was from a source. But Dukes appeared to not accept the apology:

call the show, loser. — chad dukes🇺🇸 (@chaddukes) February 26, 2018

And back and forth they went:

I apologize. Not sure what I can say. My responsibility is to my job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2018

It is important to note when Dukes is saying Rapoport claimed “fake news,” it was actually an impostor Ian Rapoport that he was communicating with:

Eh. I was doing a radio show as I tweeted it with a million notifications.coming in. If that's the case, I was wrong for that. He still owes me & my guys an apology. https://t.co/yV8fwF0eEt — chad dukes🇺🇸 (@chaddukes) February 26, 2018

Rapoport is out of apologies:

I don’t know man. I apologized 4 times. Don’t know what else to say. Have a good night — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 26, 2018

Whether Dukes gets the apology he wants or not, this was a lively squabble.