AUDIO: Ian Rapoport Hangs Up on Chad Dukes; Dukes Calls Him a "Loser"

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport joined Chad Dukes today 106.7 The Fan’s Chad Dukes vs. The World and both sides did not leave satisfied.
Audio via CBS DC:
Rapoport told Dukes he had to go because he needs to take a phone call, and Dukes did not approve. Dukes went on to bash him for numerous things on-air including his work ethic and his facts.
Dukes wasn’t done just yet, and he blasted the Insider:
Rapoport did apologize saying the call was from a source. But Dukes appeared to not accept the apology:
And back and forth they went:
It is important to note when Dukes is saying Rapoport claimed “fake news,” it was actually an impostor Ian Rapoport that he was communicating with:
Rapoport is out of apologies:
Whether Dukes gets the apology he wants or not, this was a lively squabble.
