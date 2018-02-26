Brock Lesnar Returning To UFC? Dana White Is Hinting At It

Brock Lesnar is currently the WWE’s Universal Champion, but in the middle of the organization’s latest pay-per-view on Sunday he made news for another company.

UFC president Dana White posted the following picture on Twitter Sunday evening:

Lesnar in a UFC shirt with White smiling big? Yeah, that’s a clear message that something is brewing.

Last month White claimed he thought Lesnar would fight for the UFC in 2018. The 40-year-old former heavyweight champion last fought on July 9, 2016 at UFC 200. He beat Mark Hunt by unanimous decision, but that result was changed to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for a banned substance.

Lesnar was suspended for a year following that positive test for clomiphene, and would have been officially eligible to return in July of 2017, but he withdrew from USADA drug testing protocol and when he restarts the clock it will be a little over six months until he’s eligible to return.

Lesnar’s career mixed martial arts record is 5-3 (with one no contest) and he hasn’t won a fight since he submitted Shane Carwin at UFC 116 in July of 2010.

If Lesnar is potentially headed back for another UFC fight, that could mean he’ll be dropping his WWE title at Wrestlemania.