Chicago Bulls fans are fully on board with their team’s tanking strategy. After the Bulls fell to the Brooklyn Nets 104-87 on Monday night, Twitter erupted with praise for the loss. And it was glorious.

The Bulls have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 14…and fans are loving it. Here’s a sampling of Bulls fans cheering on the team’s tankapalooza:

Undefeated since the All-Star break! Keep it up, fam. — Jake. (@BullsBlog) February 27, 2018

Huge W — Ben (@FireHoiberg) February 27, 2018