Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams had to grab the microphone and yell at Hokie fans tonight during their game vs. the Duke Blue Devils.

Coach Williams kindly told the fans to “quit cussin” and to stop throwing things onto the court:

Buzz Williams just grabbed the mic and told Virginia Tech fans to “quit cussin’” and not to throw stuff on the floor. pic.twitter.com/dQviZfV4M5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 27, 2018

Every point mattered tonight for the Hokies, as they went on to upset the Blue Devils 64-63. Coach Williams might’ve saved the Hokies with his quick thinking as teams have been assessed technical fouls for things like this in the past.