Roundup: Stan Van Gundy Ripped the NCAA; Emily Ratajkowski Got Married; & Tim Tebow Injured by Sprinkler

Emily Ratajkowski, who got married to this guy after dating him for a few weeks… here is a story about some Florida teachers going to a shooting range … “Los Angeles’ homelessness crisis is a national disgrace” … America’s greatest male figure skater studies NBA stars closely … “Billy Graham Built a Movement. Now His Son Is Dismantling It.” … Ewan McGregor got dumped by his girlfriend who was apparently sick of being called a “homewrecker” who ended his 22-year marriage … “Do Readers Own the New York Times Now?” … Dakota Fanning, who is 24, is making her directorial debut …

There’s a 14-year old in Phoenix who is 6-foot-5 and really good at basketball – and the piano. [Arizona Republic]

NBA agent Dan Fegan died Sunday morning when his SUV was hit by a bus. [Aspen Times]

Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi is being called the “Bill Belichick of Fantasy Football” because he’s won his league three years in a row. [LA Times]

Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina grew up in France, but before that, his family escaped Rwanda. [Newsweek]

You’ll be hearing about Caleb and Cody Martin in March. Here’s a profile of the Nevada transfer stars from November. [Reno Gazette]

Stan Van Gundy torched the NCAA. Well said. [Charlotte Observer]

Of course Zaza Pachulia didn’t intentionally try to hurt Russell Westbrook. Come on people. Scroll to the bottom for the definitive video. [Mercury News]

Mark Emmert runs the NCAA, and he continues to do a very bad job at it. [Sporting News]

Love the Rams rolling the dice on Marcus Peters. As long as he’s mentally dialed in, he’s one of the best. [KC Star]

Tim Tebow sprained his ankle on a sprinkler. [NY Post]

Really liked the Blake Bortles extension. As I wrote after the Patriots loss, the Bortles upside is significant. Alex Smith-type potential. [Times-Union]

Cassius Winston went 6-for-6 on three’s and Michigan State has peeled off

The Pistons lost Sunday, but how about the dribbling here from Andre Drummond?

I imagine you’ve seen Black Panther by now, but if not, it should be atop your list this week.