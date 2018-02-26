PM Roundup: Hailey Clauson; Goodell To Fine Jerry Jones Millions; Lightning Win NHL Trade Deadline

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not moved at the NHL’s trade deadline unfortunately (for some).

Hailey almost gave it all up: Hailey Clauson is one of the stars of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue and she almost quit being a model.

Goodell to fine Jones: Roger Goodell will reportedly fine Jerry Jones “millions” for his attempt to challenge Goodell’s new contract. Going out on a limb and saying this is going to get ugly.

Lightning make big deadline trade: The Tampa Bay Lightning got even better at the NHL’s trade deadline, acquiring two studs from the New York Rangers.

Tweet of the Day:

I don't think fining Jerry Jones a huge amount on a flimsy premise really builds any confidence in the job Roger Goodell is doing there. — Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab) February 26, 2018

