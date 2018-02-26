Jets Linebacker Dylan Donahue Charged With DWI After Driving Wrong Way in Lincoln Tunnel, Crashing Into Bus

New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated early Monday morning after he drove the wrong way through the Lincoln Tunnel and crashed head-on into a jitney bus, authorities said.

Donahue, a fifth-round pick in 2017 who appeared in just four games, blew a .15 on a Breathalyzer test. According to the Port Authority, Donahue drove around traffic cones and into a lane against traffic. Four of the 15 people aboard the bus suffered minor injuries.

Donahue’s passenger was also charged with disorderly conduct and obstruction during the crash investigation.