Joel Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Porter
By: Ryan Glasspiegel | 3 hours ago
UNC star Joel Berry popped the question to his girlfriend Kelsey Porter, a member of the dance team at the school. You read the headline so you already know she said, “Yes!”
As is tradition, the couple announced the news on their respective IG accounts:
Congrats to the happy couple!
[H/T The Spun]
