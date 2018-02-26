Joel Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Porter

UNC star Joel Berry popped the question to his girlfriend Kelsey Porter, a member of the dance team at the school. You read the headline so you already know she said, “Yes!”

As is tradition, the couple announced the news on their respective IG accounts:

My little drummer boyyy 😘 A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kelseyporter) on Sep 18, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Congrats to the happy couple!

[H/T The Spun]