NCAAB USA Today Sports

Joel Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Porter

Joel Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Porter

NCAAB

Joel Berry Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsey Porter

UNC star Joel Berry popped the question to his girlfriend Kelsey Porter, a member of the dance team at the school. You read the headline so you already know she said, “Yes!”

As is tradition, the couple announced the news on their respective IG accounts:

My little drummer boyyy 😘

A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kelseyporter) on

Wishing we were back here to celebrate Americaaaa 🇺🇸🇺🇸

A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kelseyporter) on

Surviving Easter weekend with the Porters deserves a million kisses 🐰🐣😘

A post shared by Kelsey Porter (@kelseyporter) on

Congrats to the happy couple!

[H/T The Spun]

, , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home