Jordan Bohannon Missed Free Throw on Purpose to Ensure Chris Street Kept Iowa Record

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon had made 34 consecutive free-throws when he stepped to the line late in the Hawkeyes’ victory over Northwestern last night. That tied him with the late Chris Street for the school record. Bohannon ensured that Street would remain atop the record book by intentionally missing his 35th attempt.

Coolest miss you'll ever see. @JordanBo_3 needed one more free throw to break the late Chris Street's @IowaHoops record of 34 consecutive made free throws. After the game, he admitted he missed intentionally to keep the record in Street's name. pic.twitter.com/qHYZZDcOsJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 26, 2018

"That's not my record to have. That record deserves to stay in his name." – @IowaHoops' @JordanBo_3 discussed his FT miss to remain tied with Chris Street's record of 34 consecutive made. pic.twitter.com/bzfOfZJD7n — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) February 26, 2018

“Obviously, that’s not my record to have,” Bohannon said after the game. “That record deserves to stay in his name. I’ve been really close with his family these past couple years … It’s really gotten me emotional these past couple games because I’ve known what I want to do.”

Street was in the midst of his streak in 1993 when he died in a car accident. Street’s parents, who were in attendance, were moved by Bohannon’s tribute.

“What a good kid. He’s so kind,” she said. “That was so special that he thought of Christopher and that record.” Mike Street had told people who asked leading up to this that he wanted Bohannon, a hard-working player like his son was, to break Chris’ mark. But he understood and treasured the tribute. “Christopher would want him to do to the best he could do and stay after it. But that was Jordan’s decision, and if that’s what he wanted to do, then we appreciate it,” Mike said. “We certainly in the future want him to get another shot at it. “I told him, ‘Next time, you need to go right on by.’”

[Des Moines Register]