Why Does Lamar Jackson Face Long Offshore Odds on Wonderlic Test?

There are plenty of NFL Combineprops available for those who want to pursue them solely for entertainment purposes. You can take a side on Derrius Guice’s 40 (O/U of 4.38 seconds) or Vita Vea’s vertical jump (32.5 inches), per BetDSI. One can also wager on the test-taking skills of the combine’s top quarterbacks.

Wyoming’s Josh Allen is the favorite to have the highest score while Louisville’s Lamar Jackson is a long shot.

Quarterback with highest Wonderlic score

Josh Allen +130

Josh Rosen +225

Sam Darnold +400

Baker Mayfield +500

Lamar Jackson +1000

This new information comes with a big ol’ bag of questions. First, how does one even go about setting these odds? Do they have access to old test scores from each quarterback? Are they studying interviews and making assumptions? Why is Jackson expected to do far worse than everyone else?

Then there’s the issue of verification. Wonderlic scores are not supposed to be made public and only become so after the are leaked. Is there a reputable way to confirm the numbers that emerge?

UPDATE: “With the lack of academic information out there for these guys, it’s somewhat guesswork,” a BetDSI spokesperson tells The Big Lead. “However, we’ll review interviews of these guys to gauge their academic acumen. We also know which ones are the “headier” players on the field, which could (not always) give us an idea of who has the bigger brains.