Stephen Jackson: Zaza Pachulia Plays Dirty to Compensate for Lack of Talent

Stephen Jackson joined The Herd on FS1 today. Colin had spent a couple previous segments opining that the response to Zaza Pachulia fall-diving at Russell Westbrook’s legs was overwrought given how the 80s Pistons and 90s Knicks are lionized in modern documentaries and conversation. Jackson disagreed.

“Zaza’s not a tough guy. He’s a dirty guy who does dirty things to make up for lack of talent. That’s just what it is. He’s not even in the starting lineup no more. They took him out of the starting lineup because he can’t do anything.”

Jackson delineated between playing tough and playing dirty with an intent to injure opponent, and said that there’s no way what Pachulia did to Westbrook was an involuntary motion: “He has too many incidents — Kawhi, Russ last year. When you have 4-5 situations where it’s questioned if you’re dirty or not, you’re dirty.”

Your thoughts?