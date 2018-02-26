Tim Tebow Basically Mickey Mantle Now

Tim Tebow tripped over a sprinkler and sprained his ankle, proving not every attempt to walk on water is a success. The aspiring New York Mets outfielder is not expected to miss any significant amount of time, and he’s already mashing batting practice home runs.

Those looking to ascribe the miraculous to this unfortunate injury need not look any further than across town for answers. Turns out Mickey Mantle did the exact same thing during the 1951 World Series. The Mick tore up his knee real good when he and Joe DiMaggio were going after a fly ball in deep right-center field.

That didn’t stop Mantle, who was 19 at the time, from going on to a Hall of Fame career as the best switch-hitter to play the game. Certainly bodes well for Tebow, whose lifestyle is just slightly different.