Hannibal Burress Accuses Isaiah Thomas of Point-Shaving

Isaiah Thomas. What’s happened to him this year? We’re all asking the question and for good reason. The point guard is having the worst season of his career and was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers after playing just 15 games. He’s scoring 14.3 points per game compared to the 28.3 he posted last year. He’s shooting 36.9 percent overall and 26.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Thomas is also doing stuff like this, causing comedian Hannibal Burress to conclude it must be intentional.

Isaiah out here shaving points. pic.twitter.com/dUn0GZMrtY — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) February 27, 2018

Now, look, Burress is making a serious accusation supported only by some loose anecdotal evidence. At the same time, it’s a natural reaction to have on this play specifically. Thomas looks Muggsy Bogues after the Monstars stole his talent. The whole thing is weird. Bad weird for the Lakers.

Perhaps Pete Bell can study the game tapes to figure out what’s really going on.