Just in Time for March Madness, We Have Nebulous Grayson Allen Tripping and Kicking Videos

Grayson Allen has generally stayed under the fray this season, at least as it pertains to getting accused of tripping and/or kicking opponents like seemed to happen every couple games last year. There was one instance in late January, but it did not become a massive story.
Monday night’s Duke loss against Virginia Tech may or may not fall into a similar category. There was a kicking AND a tripping incident, though both of them fall within the realm of plausible deniability:
And here’s a purported trip:
Because Grayson Allen teamed up with the refs to personally deprive me of a Wisconsin national championship two years ago, I will never be able to look at these plays objectively, so I’ll leave it up to you. Do you think these plays were intentional or involuntary motions that just happen in basketball games?
