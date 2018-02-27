Just in Time for March Madness, We Have Nebulous Grayson Allen Tripping and Kicking Videos

Grayson Allen has generally stayed under the fray this season, at least as it pertains to getting accused of tripping and/or kicking opponents like seemed to happen every couple games last year. There was one instance in late January, but it did not become a massive story.

Monday night’s Duke loss against Virginia Tech may or may not fall into a similar category. There was a kicking AND a tripping incident, though both of them fall within the realm of plausible deniability:

Hey look Duke’s Grayson Allen try’s to kick another player then jumps on them and grabs their arm pic.twitter.com/0Hw8Yyc9GS — University-4 (@UniversityFour) February 27, 2018

And here’s a purported trip:

Grayson Allen back at it again! You can see him purposely extend his foot pic.twitter.com/PdQcRH9WLL — Eric Thomas (@hokie4lyfe) February 27, 2018

Because Grayson Allen teamed up with the refs to personally deprive me of a Wisconsin national championship two years ago, I will never be able to look at these plays objectively, so I’ll leave it up to you. Do you think these plays were intentional or involuntary motions that just happen in basketball games?