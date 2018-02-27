LeBron James Jr. Highlights Make Me Wonder if LeBron Will Play with Him in the NBA in 6 Years

LeBron James Jr., as you might imagine, is already a very gifted basketball player. He’s only 13. He’s a 7th grader, and according to the video above, he’s pretty clearly ahead of his peers in the sport right now.

Let’s fast-forward … a few years. He’ll turn 18 in the Fall of 2022, shortly after entering his senior year in high school. (A high school in Los Angeles? Who knows!) At the time, LeBron will be 39, near the end of his spectacular career.

Can we assume the NBA will have softened its stance on one-and-done players and gone back to letting high school kids enter the NBA? Assuming – yes, big assumption – LeBron James Jr. continues to improve, he could be a candidate to skip college and play in the NBA.

So in 2023-2024 NBA season, the potential exists: LeBron James and his son, LeBron James Jr., could be the first father-son duo to play in the NBA together. We’ve had fathers coach their sons (Doc Rivers and Austin Rivers currently); and fathers coach against their sons (Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Jr.; George and Coby Karl, among others), but never a father and son suiting up on the same team.

We’ve seen it in baseball with Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. way back in 1990, and it was a landmark moment for baseball.

For LeBron, it’s just another 1st he could accomplish that Michael Jordan never did.