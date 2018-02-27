LeBron James and Paul George's Complaints about the Refs are Petty and Inaccurate

After being dominated by a Kawhi Leonard-less Spurs team on Sunday, LeBron James decided to spin the negative narrative on to the officials.

When speaking to reporters, LeBron discussed how the games are being called:

LeBron says, “We’re at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver,” and it is a result of the “chicks digging the long ball.” While the second part is true, the first part, not so much.

Claiming the NBA officials now protect the shooters more than the drivers is not exactly correspondent to what the statistics say.

LeBron is currently tied at 14th in FTA per game, during the time he accused the NBA of favoring the shooters, he was also tied at 6.0 with, well, Steph Curry …

Looking over the ones that are getting to the line most frequently, shows that the list is not exactly filled with what most would call shooters. Even James Harden – leading the league – gets to the line often by slashing in the paint.

Via ESPN:

And then there was Paul George. Much like LeBron, after George’s win on Monday, he decided to make a claim himself:

George states that he, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony are not being officiated fairly:

“It’s tough. We’re so aggressive; we play at the rim constantly. We’re just officiated differently, all three of us. And it’s tough. At least one of us [should] get the benefit of the doubt.”

Not only does George sound like a kid not getting as much candy as his buddy, but he is actually completely inaccurate. In fact, again according to the facts, the Thunder’s Big 3 is getting to the line 6 percent more in the paint than the average, as pointed out by ESPN’s Max Kellerman.

Both LeBron and George are again setting a bad example for the rest of the players in the NBA. These star players now speak out and say whatever they want when there are times there is no factual evidence to back it up.

It is also unfair to the fans. What these two superstars want, is exactly the opposite of what the ones supporting them want.

Speaking for most NBA fans, when players are getting to the line rapidly, it is boring. It is hard to imagine fans are eager for the stars to be shooting from the line more, and the field less.

Maybe both LeBron James and Paul George should focus on building chemistry with their new teams for the stretch run instead of blaming the officials.