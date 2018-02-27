Marvin Bagley Fires Back At Dan Dakich After Criticism

Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Dan Dakich went off on Duke’s Marvin Bagley, basically calling him selfish. That didn’t sit well with the Blue Devils’ freshman, and he fired back today.
First, here’s what Dakich said about Bagley during Duke’s game against Virginia Tech Monday night:
Well, Bagley responded to that on Tuesday with the following Tweet:
I’m am so here for the Dakich-Bagley fight. I’m all in. Popping popcorn, putting my feet up, lets do this!
Meanwhile, Bagley is averaging 20.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. He’s also hitting 60.3 percent of his shots from the field. Those don’t look like the numbers of a guy who is super selfish.
