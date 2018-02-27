Marvin Bagley Fires Back At Dan Dakich After Criticism

Monday night, ESPN broadcaster Dan Dakich went off on Duke’s Marvin Bagley, basically calling him selfish. That didn’t sit well with the Blue Devils’ freshman, and he fired back today.

First, here’s what Dakich said about Bagley during Duke’s game against Virginia Tech Monday night:

Dan Dakich just blistered Marvin Bagley: “I know this is blasphemy,” Dakich said. “But Bagley is all about Bagley. I mean honest to goodness I can see in 18 minutes why Duke was able to go on a run when he was hurt. You hate to say that about a kid but he is about himself.” — Bob Holliday (@WRALBobHolliday) February 27, 2018

More from Dakich on Bagley:”The Ball, it doesn’t come out. He doesn’t play defense. He’s a terrific talent don’t get me wrong. But you can see real clear, real fast, and I’ll take all the shots people want to give me, you can see he is about him.” — Bob Holliday (@WRALBobHolliday) February 27, 2018

Well, Bagley responded to that on Tuesday with the following Tweet:

It’s funny how some people try to become relevant by spewing ignorance on National TV😂😂😂 #JREAM #GodsPlan — Marvin Bagley III (@MB3FIVE) February 27, 2018

I’m am so here for the Dakich-Bagley fight. I’m all in. Popping popcorn, putting my feet up, lets do this!

Meanwhile, Bagley is averaging 20.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. He’s also hitting 60.3 percent of his shots from the field. Those don’t look like the numbers of a guy who is super selfish.