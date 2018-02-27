Senator Jon Tester Plays Basketball Like Bill Laimbeer, Almost Ends Cory Booker

NO EASY BUCKETS pic.twitter.com/Fr9g2mnGFi — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) February 27, 2018

United States Senators Jon Tester and Cory Booker played some one-on-one to raise awareness about, well, actually, who cares why they played. What’s important here is that the gentleman from Montana wasn’t about to allow the lawmaker from New Jersey any uncontested layups.

Look at that. There’s no attempt to make a play on the ball. As flagrant as flagrant comes. Tester almost highhandedly derailed Booker’s 2020 hopes by sending him head-first into that wall. And he’s a Democrat himself.

Politics, man. Not for the fainthearted.