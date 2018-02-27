Roundup: Stacey Dash Running for Congress; Video of Naked Man on ATV Running From Cops; & Anthony Davis Goes Off Again

Danielle Herrington, the 2018 SI Swimsuit cover model … video of a naked man on an ATV running from cops … 50-year old Live Schreiber is now dating a 26-year old former Miss South Dakota … a former CDC employee has been missing for two weeks after leaving work sick … inside GQ’s most popular one-day story ever, a profile of Brendan Fraser … the former assistant for actor Jeffrey Tambor has broken her silence … the best rooftop cargo carriers … a former stylist for Ryan Seacrest details her sexual assault allegations against him … after Instagram sped past Snapchat, here comes Snapchat 2.0 … Heather Locklear popped for domestic violence on a police officer … is Peter Thiel going to have to go to court for destroying Gawker? …

I keep waiting for the Pelicans to go in the tank, but Anthony Davis has put them on his back for six straight wins. He had 53 and 18 in a win over the Suns. He’s averaging 41 points and 15 rebounds during the winning streak. [NOLA.com]

“Tucker Carlson: The Populist Paladin of Primetime” [American Conservative]

Can’t Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin puff his chest out a little without other schools freaking out? [Kentucky.com]

“A drop in agricultural income means side work in rural manufacturing and businesses takes on greater importance in funding food production.” [WSJ]

Disagree here. It’s too risky to go to the G-League instead of college because if you get exposed, it’ll be tough to make the NBA. I’d go to Europe over the G-League. [Undefeated]

Stacey Dash, the 51-year old actress from Clueless, is running for Congress in California. She’s running in a Democratic area, so she’ll need a prayer. [NYT]

It’s OK if you’re late to the game on Jordan Peterson. You should probably listen to what he’s saying. [New Statesman]

On the Cavs skid, and LeBron’s chirping.

More Anthony Davis. My gosh, he’s a beast.