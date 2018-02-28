Roundup: Miami Stuns UNC at the Buzzer; Newsweek in Turmoil; & DeMar DeRozan Talks Depression

Sara Sampaio, a model … “Newsweek in Turmoil: Probe Into Finances and Ties to Bible College Widens” … a story on “reverse racism” in New York media … “Guyana Is About to Open Up Pandora’s Barrel” … US News & World Report says that Iowa is the #1 state in the country … “America’s bump stock capital: can this tiny Texas town survive Trump’s ban?” … West Virginia teachers are on a 4-day work stoppage protesting pay and other things … “This 93-year-old Italian Grandma Is Headed to Kenya to Volunteer at an Orphanage” … solid piece on organized labor, but it does feel a little dramatic at the end … a Q&A with the great Andrew Lloyd Webber …

DeMar DeRozan had some powerful words about depression, and his struggles with it. [The Star]

Nice story on Tony Gonzalez, who was a great tight end and even better better guy in the little I’ve gotten to know him at Fox. [KC Star]

Yes, another link to a story on Jordan Peterson. “An anti-Marxist, pro-free speech YouTuber is gaining a following in China.” [Quartz]

Of course the NCAA tournament is rigged against the little guy! But Loyola could win a game in March if it gets there. [Tribune]

Can I interest you in a Jennifer Lawrence cover story? [Vanity Fair]

Chris Paul once got his hair braided and his parents were not happy. [The Postgame]

Barack Obama made an off-the-record speech at a sports analytics conference, and here’s what he said. [Reason]

Ranking the Top 30 big men in New Jersey high school basketball over the last 30 years. I really thought Brandon Costner would be a star. [NJ.com]

The Bears dumped two overpaid defenders. [Tribune]

Watch this guy destroy a speed camera in Washington DC.