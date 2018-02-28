Is Allen Robinson Giving The Chicago Bears A Hint With Latest Instagram Post?

Jacksonville Jaguars WR Allen Robinson posted the words, “Believe me when I say I’m doing just fine,” while rocking a Chicago Cubs jersey on his Instagram account yesterday.

Is it me, or is Robinson letting the Chicago Bears know he is healthy and interested?! Or maybe he’s just a Cubs fan. But where is the fun if we aren’t speculating?

What actually caught my eye more than Robinson’s post was Jacksonville GM Dave Caldwell’s comments today on how negotiations were coming along:

To our surprise, #Jaguars GM Dave Caldwell just said “Allen Robinson is a good guy…..does some good things…..we’re going to have to make sure it’s the right thing for our organization” 👀 — RosterWatch (@RosterWatch) February 28, 2018

That definitely does not sound like a stamp of approval, but more like a nice hedge if Robinson does leave. Couple Robinson’s post with what Caldwell said above and it’s officially time to start thinking about the possibilities.

The Chicago Bears will be armed with about $80 million in cap space this offseason. General manager Ryan Pace’s job security is tied to Mitchell Trubisky’s success, so he knows he needs to invest in the offensive side of the football. Pace did that by hiring an offensive-minded head coach in Matt Nagy. Now it’s time to get Trubisky the dynamic weapons he needs to succeed.

If Robinson is healthy, he could be a top 10 wide receiver, and signing him would be a no-brainer for the Bears. He was drafted out of Penn State in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft and his best season came in 2015 when he caught 80 balls for 1,400 yards and 14 touchdowns. In 43 career games he has amassed 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Robinson suffered an ACL injury in Week 1 of the 2017 season against the Texans that caused him to miss the entire season. If the Bears did land him, their top three receivers (Cameron Meredith and Kevin White being the other two) would be coming off of leg injuries. That’s not the best position to be in. That said, Robinson is too great of a talent to pass on.

It’s a move that makes tons of sense for both parties, so let’s hope for the best. If Chicago adds Robinson, and snags a couple more under-the-radar guys like Eagles TE Trey Burton or Chiefs WR Albert Wilson, the Monsters of the Midway can become contenders again.