LeBron James Powder Toss Prank Causes Evacuation at UCF

A man wearing a LeBron James Miami Heat jersey caused chaos on the UCF campus today after he entered a classroom and performed the superstar’s signature former powder toss.

The building was shut down as a safety precaution as authorities searched for the man, who was not a student, according to Click Orlando.

“We had an individual throw powder in one of the classrooms,” UCF Police Cheif Richard Beary said. “We think it was going to be some type of stunt, like a LeBron James stunt, but unfortunately with the current threat situation the way it is our fire partners said we needed to treat it as a hazmat situation.”

Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

The prankster may have had other plans, according to a student who said he heard the man say, “I’m taking my talents elsewhere. I’m going to Miami.”

Witnesses say the suspect is wearing this jersey. He is described as a 6'2, white male with blonde hair. Please call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/G5UCa4bXKt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

Luckily, everything was determined to be safe. The real James, who was nowhere near campus, is not believed to have been a part of the hijinks.