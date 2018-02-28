PM Roundup: Mary Elizabeth Winstead; NBA Trash Talk; McShay, Mayock Talk Combine

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has no idea where it is right now you guys.

Ms. Winstead isn’t single yet: Phillips favorite Mary Elizabeth Winstead isn’t single yet, apparently she and Ewan McGregor haven’t actually split up despite reports to the contrary.

NBA trash talk rules: Trash talking is an art in the NBA and there are rules to the game.

McShay, Mayock talk combine: Todd McShay and Mike Mayock went deep on the NFL combine, which kicked off yesterday.

Comfort therapy dogs waiting to greet Stoneman Douglas kids this morning for their first day back. #MSDStrong pic.twitter.com/KX9jZWfpy5 — Debbie Reed Fischer (@DebbieRFischer) February 28, 2018

Mike DeCourcy thinks LeBron James is off in his criticism of the NCAA

matt forte has retired from the NFL after 10 seasons

Derek Jeter isn’t sure what the Marlins will do with the team’s home run sculpture

Rob Gronkowski is expected to return to the Patriots next season

