Remember When The Miami Heat Did The Harlem Shake?

Shortly after planking and KONY 2012 enjoyed brief internet notoriety, the Harlem Shake appeared on the scene. The fad was quickly memory-holed because there’s only so much information the human mind deems important enough to retain. But if you search hard enough, you can likely find this little gem rattling around somewhere in that brain of yours.

It hardly seems possible, but this blessed event took place a full five years ago today. And the anniversary almost came and went yet again without the world taking notice and paying proper respects. Thankfully, a hero emerged to remind us all.

What a tangled web we weave. Five years from now we’ll be looking back at the Tide Pod craze and remark how young we were. Who knows, LeBron James may be back in Miami, trying to three-peat. The future’s hard to predict.