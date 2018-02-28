Texas A&M Gives Jimbo Fisher a Dateless National Championship Plaque

Texas A&M is very excited to have Jimbo Fisher on the sidelines. He’s already piloted one team to a national championship so it’s conceivable he could do it again in College Station. It won’t be easy, of course. The Aggies play in a division with Alabama, Auburn, and LSU and haven’t won more than eight games in a season since 2013.

But hope springs eternal.

Even still, the choice to give Fisher a national title plaque before he’s coached a game seems like an obvious unforced error. I mean, people won’t ever bring this up if Texas A&M struggles, right? System chancellor John Sharp is sure to have zero regrets.

After a question and answer panel discussion during the Chancellor’s Century Council annual meeting on Feb. 16, Sharp presented Fisher with a plaque celebrating a NCAA Division I Football National Championship for a date yet to be named, which can be seen in a video released by the Texas A&M University System.

The dateless plaque now becomes the elephant in the room until it can be filled in — or the realization that it never will sinks in.