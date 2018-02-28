VIDEO: Referee Michael Stephens Won All the Style Points on Ja'Quan Newton's Buzzer-Beater

The Miami Hurricanes used a long Ja'Quan Newton buzzer-beater to stun North Carolina, 91-88, on Tuesday night. It was a thrilling game and reminiscent of the way Villanova snatched a national title away from the Tar Heels two years ago. And no one was more excited about it than referee Michael Stephens, who seized on the moment and made an emphatic call counting the basket.

That’s the type of passion that gets a guy noticed — and not in the annoying Teddy Valentine way. This was pure excitement, like an umpire ringing a guy up on a fastball that painted the black. Excellent, important work.

We’ll ignore that everyone with a pair of eyes had no doubt that the ball was released in time as it was hitting the backboard when the red light when on.