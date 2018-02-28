MLB USA Today Sports

Washington Nationals Get Very Literal With Hump Day, Bring Camels to Spring Training

MLB

The Washington Nationals have lost in the National League Division Series four times since 2012. One could fairly say they’ve had trouble getting over the hump. New manager Dave Martinez is confronting this history head-on and quite literally.

Three camels were at Nationals camp this morning. On Wednesday, Hump Day. With the Black Eyed Peas “My Humps” serving as a soundtrack.

“My intentions were to bring the hump to us. … I want it out there,” Martinez said. “The hump is everyday. And I want them to embrace it, not fear it. And have fun.”

Hokey Michael Scott-inspired tactic or inspired motivation? We’ll have to wait until October to know.

