WGC Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: DJ, Thomas, and Rahm Grouped Together

The WGC Mexico Championship gets underway on Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Obviously, being a WGC event, the best in the world will be participating making your chances of seeing some pretty spectacular golf are high.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion and the favorite to win again this year (he is now second only to Tiger Woods – 18 – in WGC wins with 5), but the guy right behind him, Tommy Fleetwood, appears to be ready to be the next big thing on Tour. Fleetwood finished one stroke behind Johnson last year and he finished fourth last week at the Honda Classic.

The rest of the field is littered with names you know as six of the top 10 in the world are in the field. There is no cut this week with only 65 players in the field and the marquee group on Thursday will be the Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm group which could result in a driving contest for the ages.

Odds via BetDSI.eu

Dustin Johnson +605 Justin Thomas +750 Jon Rahm +1000 Jordan Spieth +1000 Rickie Fowler +1600 Tommy Fleetwood +1600 Phil Mickelson +1800 Justin Rose +1800 Alex Noren +2200 Sergio Garcia +2500

TV Schedule

Thursday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – NBC Sunday 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM Golf Channel 2:00 PM – NBC

Tee Times

No. 1 Tee

12:15 PM – Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer, Yuta Ikeda

12:27 PM – Russell Henley, Jorge Campillo, David Lipsky

12:39 PM – Kevin Chappell, Wade Ormsby, Brandon Stone

12:51 PM – Chez Reavie, Yusaku Miyazato, Bernd Wiesberger

1:03 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel, Chris Paisley

1:15 PM – Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:27 PM – Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Ross Fisher

1:39 PM – Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari

1:51 PM – Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler

2:03 PM – Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton

2:15 PM – Daniel Berger, Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters

No. 10 Tee

12:15 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:27 PM – Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman

12:39 PM – Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:51 PM – Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson

1:03 PM – Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 PM – Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, HaoTong Li

1:27 PM – Kyle Stanley, Adam Bland

1:39 PM – Jason Dufner, Joost Luiten, Dylan Frittelli

1:51 PM – Patton Kizzire, Brett Rumford, Dean Burmester

2:03 PM – Brendan Steele, Satoshi Kodaira, Paul Dunne

2:15 PM – Gavin Kyle Green, Chan Kim, Shubhankar Sharma

My Pick

Can I really go wrong picking either DJ or Rahm to win this thing? Both played extremely well in this event last season (DJ won and Rahm finished T3), and there is no reason to expect that these two bombers won’t overpower the course again and take advantage of the thin air. So, with that being said, I’m not going to give you just one name, but two. Take your pick.

Although, keep an eye on Tommy Fleetwood, the kid has been playing outstanding golf and finished solo second last year.

While I’m throwing names out there, you may want to keep an eye on Justin Rose. Just look at his record as of late: T10, T2, T10, T10, 1st, 1st, T4, T10, T5, 1st, T22, and T8. Wow!