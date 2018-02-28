WGC Mexico Championship Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: DJ, Thomas, and Rahm Grouped Together

The WGC Mexico Championship gets underway on Thursday at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City. Obviously, being a WGC event, the best in the world will be participating making your chances of seeing some pretty spectacular golf are high.
Dustin Johnson is the defending champion and the favorite to win again this year (he is now second only to Tiger Woods – 18 – in WGC wins with 5), but the guy right behind him, Tommy Fleetwood, appears to be ready to be the next big thing on Tour. Fleetwood finished one stroke behind Johnson last year and he finished fourth last week at the Honda Classic.
The rest of the field is littered with names you know as six of the top 10 in the world are in the field. There is no cut this week with only 65 players in the field and the marquee group on Thursday will be the Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm group which could result in a driving contest for the ages.
Odds via BetDSI.eu
|Dustin Johnson
|+605
|Justin Thomas
|+750
|Jon Rahm
|+1000
|Jordan Spieth
|+1000
|Rickie Fowler
|+1600
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+1600
|Phil Mickelson
|+1800
|Justin Rose
|+1800
|Alex Noren
|+2200
|Sergio Garcia
|+2500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|2:00 PM – 7:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM –
|NBC
|Sunday
|12:00 PM – 2:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|2:00 PM –
|NBC
Tee Times
No. 1 Tee
12:15 PM – Peter Uihlein, Abraham Ancer, Yuta Ikeda
12:27 PM – Russell Henley, Jorge Campillo, David Lipsky
12:39 PM – Kevin Chappell, Wade Ormsby, Brandon Stone
12:51 PM – Chez Reavie, Yusaku Miyazato, Bernd Wiesberger
1:03 PM – Patrick Cantlay, Charl Schwartzel, Chris Paisley
1:15 PM – Tony Finau, Webb Simpson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
1:27 PM – Branden Grace, Louis Oosthuizen, Ross Fisher
1:39 PM – Xander Schauffele, Brian Harman, Francesco Molinari
1:51 PM – Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler
2:03 PM – Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, Tyrrell Hatton
2:15 PM – Daniel Berger, Adam Hadwin, Thomas Pieters
No. 10 Tee
12:15 PM – Jhonattan Vegas, Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick
12:27 PM – Gary Woodland, Patrick Reed, Charley Hoffman
12:39 PM – Pat Perez, Matt Kuchar, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:51 PM – Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
1:03 PM – Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Tommy Fleetwood
1:15 PM – Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson, HaoTong Li
1:27 PM – Kyle Stanley, Adam Bland
1:39 PM – Jason Dufner, Joost Luiten, Dylan Frittelli
1:51 PM – Patton Kizzire, Brett Rumford, Dean Burmester
2:03 PM – Brendan Steele, Satoshi Kodaira, Paul Dunne
2:15 PM – Gavin Kyle Green, Chan Kim, Shubhankar Sharma
My Pick
Can I really go wrong picking either DJ or Rahm to win this thing? Both played extremely well in this event last season (DJ won and Rahm finished T3), and there is no reason to expect that these two bombers won’t overpower the course again and take advantage of the thin air. So, with that being said, I’m not going to give you just one name, but two. Take your pick.
Although, keep an eye on Tommy Fleetwood, the kid has been playing outstanding golf and finished solo second last year.
While I’m throwing names out there, you may want to keep an eye on Justin Rose. Just look at his record as of late: T10, T2, T10, T10, 1st, 1st, T4, T10, T5, 1st, T22, and T8. Wow!
Comments