James Harden Obliterated Wesley Johnson's Ankles With Devastating Crossover

James Harden appears well on his way to winning the NBA’s MVP award this season, but what he did Wednesday night will undoubtedly be the highlight of his season.

During the Houston Rockets’ 105-92 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, Harden pulled off one of the most devastating crossovers of the past few years…but he wasn’t finished there. After he destroyed Wesley Johnson’s ankles, Harden stared down his victim. Then he nailed a 3-pointer.

Check this out:

The best part of this video are the reactions from Houston’s bench, then Harden screaming “God damn!” as he jogs back on defense. Also, the smile on poor Wesley Johnson’s face, knowing he absolutely just became the wrong end of a GIF is fairly endearing.