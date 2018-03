Just watch the replay… 😳 pic.twitter.com/wl32SrA7sT — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 2, 2018

LeBron James split a Robert Covington-Joel Embiid double-team by dribbling behind his back and through teammate Tristan Thompson’s legs. He then finished at the rim while drawing a foul. Even as a self-identifying James apologist, I simply cannot believe he did this on purpose. Believing otherwise is too scary. The world is not prepared for a basketball player to blindly nutmeg a member of his own team so smoothly.

Or — OR — we just witnessed a fit of wizardry that defies explanation.