Robert Kraft's Young Girlfriend 'Secretly' Had a Baby Last Year

There is speculation that seventy-six-year old Robert Kraft may have become a father again, according to the gossips at Page Six. The New England Patriots owner’s girlfriend Ricki Noel Lander, 38, gave birth to a child last year after dropping out of the public eye, fueling rumors she and Kraft had broken up. The couple has been together for five years.

For what it’s worth, Kraft, via a spokesperson, initially declined comment to the Post, saying it was a “private matter.” The story has now been updated with a statement from the spokesperson that says:

“Last fall, Ricki Noel Lander became the proud mother of a beautiful, healthy baby. While Robert Kraft is not the biological father, he is thrilled with Ricki’s blessing of having a healthy child. With respect to her family’s privacy, we will not be commenting any further.”

Despite the denial of paternity by Kraft, the rest of the story discusses how the two are together again, how he is caring for the child, and how the adult Kraft children have discussed the impact on the family trust.

Kraft and statuesque blonde Lander went public again as a couple following the birth. They were photographed together at the 2018 Super Bowl, as well as on the red carpet at the Grammys and the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. They are expected to step out at the Oscars on Sunday. Sources say that Kraft is “taking full care of Ricki and the baby,” and he has bought her a Los Angeles mansion and made some sizable financial investments on her behalf. But Kraft will not publicly discuss if he is the baby’s biological father, even with close friends.

That right there is the Patriot Way. Downright Belichickian.

The subject has been off-limits at the team offices, according to one source who says “everyone is afraid to openly talk about it.”

The observation has been made in the past but it’s still jarring. Kraft’s girlfriend is younger than his starting quarterback — and has far fewer rings.