Steve Kerr on Donald Trump: He Looked Like Brick From "Anchorman"

Steve Kerr not exactly encouraged with Trump recently suggesting he’d be in favor of confiscating guns. Kerr likened Trump to “Brick” in Anchorman not realizing he’s on the wrong side of the fight pic.twitter.com/dgVsPl4Ppk — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 1, 2018

President Donald Trump held a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers yesterday to discuss gun violence and surprised many by sounding more like a Democrat than a Republican. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr,who has been an outspoken critic of the president and aggressive in personal gun-control stance, was asked if he was encouraged by the conversation.

Turns out he was more shocked than anything.

“I think he forgot which side he was on,” Kerr said. “It reminded me of Anchorman when Brick winds up on the wrong side of the fight.”

He then did a low-energy impression of the beloved scene and realized the comments were likely to land him in “all kinds of s–t” before concluding the joke was worth it.

Agree? It did get a decent laugh for whatever that’s worth.