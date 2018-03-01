The NBA's Latest Egregious and Uncalled Travel Belongs to Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant really just got away with this i cant pic.twitter.com/UJpYaTnF4d — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) March 1, 2018

Oklahoma City’s Jerami Grant dunked a ball in transition during last night’s game against the Dallas Mavericks. Along the way, he added more evidence to the thick manila folder suggesting dribbling is often optional in the NBA.

How does one miss that?

Look, any time someone brings up the liberal interpretation of travelling, accusations of being an old fuddy-duddy quickly follow. So I want to be clear. I am completely on board with officials swallowing the whistle when these prolonged dances take place.

It is terrific content and makes me laugh every single time.

For the record, everyone is still chasing Corey Brewer as the GOAT.