Tiger Woods Looked Great Last Weekend and Masters Secondary Market Ticket Prices Are Soaring

Tiger Woods is already having a clear effect on the ticket prices at the Masters.

Woods’s return to the PGA Tour has, no surprise here, sparked massive interest in the events he is entered into and his play in last week’s Honda Classic is probably one of the biggest reasons. People are excited to see Woods not only return, but to try and make history with one of the greatest comeback stories ever.

Look no further than the ticket prices for the Masters. The Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday ticket prices on the secondary market have increased from $529, $610, and $1,113 to $647, $834, and $1,435, according to data provided to The Big Lead by Stephen Spiewak of Vivid Seats. The Thursday and Friday tickets, where you’re guaranteed to see Tiger play, have also increased by about $300.

The data features the equivalent time periods from the previous four years, which we requested after seeing this tweet from Golf.com editor Jeff Ritter:

Sold Avg Ticket Price – Equivalent Time Periods Day 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Monday $477 $360 $439 $529 $647 Tuesday $628 $514 $533 $610 $834 Wednesday $981 $902 $925 $1,113 $1,435 Thursday $1,383 $1,184 $1,311 $1,482 $1,837 Friday $1,312 $1,113 $1,243 $1,434 $1,719 Saturday $1,393 $1,157 $1,300 $1,346 $1,466 Sunday $1,401 $1,152 $1,362 $1,366 $1,507

Here’s where they compare to other major sporting events.

Obviously football is king and the Super Bowl is the highest priced secondary market ticket, but the demand for Masters tickets is not only high, but has increased year-over-year since 2015 and has jumped up this year with the return of Tiger (and yes, a higher stock market coupled with new tax cuts have also likely played a part in these decisions with regard to disposable income amongst golf fans).