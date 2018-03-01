VIDEO: Greg Gard Has Sassy Answer for BTN's Mike Hall's Question About Refs

NCAAB USA Today Sports

Greg Gard was seen chatting with the refs at the end of the first half of Wisconsin’s game versus Maryland in the Big Ten Tournament. BTN’s Mike Hall asked him what that was all about. “We were just talking about where the good places to eat were around here,” Gard quipped.

 

