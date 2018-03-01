VIDEO: Sorry James Harden, Jamal Murray Did It Nastier

The world is still buzzing after James Harden obliterated Wesley Johnson’s ankles with devastating crossover, and, yes, it is worth watching on repeat with a bowl of popcorn:

As embarrassing as the moment will be for the rest of Johnson’s career, it turns out, he is not the only one who has now become a victim of public humiliation on the hardwood.

Just a few weeks ago, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray put the moves on Steven Adams and absolutely has given him at least two nightmares since the occurrence.

Upon further review, Murray’s devasting ankle breaking 3-pointer was more mortifying than Harden’s near-criminal move:

Safe to say Wesley and Adams won’t be challenging these two to a pickup game at the park anytime soon.