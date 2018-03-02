I'm In for This Flag Football League With Michael Vick, Chad Ochocinco, and Nate Robinson

It was announced earlier this week that the American Flag Football League will have its games broadcasted on NFL Network this summer, and it seems like it will be a fun thing to watch as a change of pace when the only other major sports on TV at the time are baseball and the World Cup.

Per the announcement, teams will be captained by Michael Vick, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Nate Robinson & Carlos Boozer, and Justin Forsett & Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson. Full rosters will be announced in the coming months.

Look, I’m not here to say that this is going to match the adrenaline of Fall weekends. Nothing can. But, on the level of the Big 3 where there’s some nostalgia in seeing athletes out there trying to carve a niche out in a lighter television schedule, this is something that has the potential to be some fun. And if it winds up coming to your city, it could also be a pretty solid night out.