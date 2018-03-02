Multiple NFL Teams Have Asked Lamar Jackson to Work Out at Wide Receiver

NFL teams curious to find out what Lamar Jackson is capable of can either study tape of his college career at Louisville — a thrilling display of quarterbacking prowess that helped him capture the Heisman Trophy — or see him work out at wide receiver. Brass from multiple franchises are intrigued by the latter, according to Peter Schrager.

More than one team has asked Jackson to try the new position at the NFL Combine. Jackson caught zero passes for zero yards in college, mostly because he is a quarterback.

The narrative that Jackson can’t be an NFL signalcaller has taken all the predictable steps up to this point, so we shouldn’t be surprised teams are asking for a sneak peak at that possible future reality. In this situation, the identity of these teams matters greatly. If it’s a club that is all set at quarterback like the 49ers, there’s certainly no shade in wanting to see what Jackson can do as a pass-catcher. If it’s the Browns or Giants asking, then one can understand why Jackson would be a bit upset.

It’ll be instructive to see if he complies with any such request.