VIDEO: Saquon Barkley Posted a 41” Vertical Jump

It’s Saquon Barkley’s world, and we are just living in it. The freak just posted a 41″ vertical jump at the NFL Combine:

Yes, that is pretty good!

Looking forward to seeing a lot more of these goal line touchdowns from Barkley:

