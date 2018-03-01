Either Sean Miller Is Lying or ESPN Is Wrong...

Sean Miller came out and pushed all his chips onto the table in denial of a story from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that alleged the Arizona coach discussed paying now-Wildcats phenom DeAndre Ayton $100,000 with Christian Dawkins, an associate of embattled agent Andy Miller. The reporting was on the basis of an alleged FBI wiretap, which Schlabach has acknowledged he did not hear.

The end of Miller’s statement was the key, and sure sounded like a threat of litigation: “Let me be very, very clear: I have never discussed with Christian Dawkins paying Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona. In fact I never even met or spoke to Christian Dawkins until after Deandre publicly announced that he was coming to our school. Any reporting to the contrary is inaccurate, false, and defamatory.”

So, uh, this is heating up. With battle lines drawn this diametrically apart from each other, one side’s story must be outright false. Giddy up.